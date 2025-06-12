Singer Mangli arrested during drug bust at b’day bash

Hyderabad: Famous Tollywood singer Mangli was arrested on Wednesday after police raided a private birthday party she hosted at Tripura Resort near Irlapalli in Chevella, on the city outskirts. During the raid, police discovered drugs and imported liquor at the venue. Of the 48 guests tested, nine tested positive for drug use.

Police also seized foreign liquor from the resort premises. A case has been registered against Mangli and several others under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Additionally, Mangli has been charged with organising the event without obtaining prior permission or necessary clearances. Nearly 50 guests reportedly attended the party, including Mangli’s family, industry colleagues, and well-known Telugu personalities.