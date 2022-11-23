SIT notice to BL Santosh KCR's conspiracy, charges Bandi

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday come down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the State government appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) serving notices to party leader BL Santosh.

Addressing the final day of three-day State party training camp, he dubbed as political conspiracy to defame the pracharaks who devote to dharma and well-being of country. He said "we will not tolerate onslaught on those who leave everything to serve the country, dharma and work for unity of people."

The Karimnagar MP said, "BL Santosh does not have a farmhouse, bank accounts, or family; they don't want to become MLAs or MPs and invest abroad like TRS chief and his family."

He described foisting a case against Santosh an insult to those working for country and dharma. Bandi said the CM has resorted to drams to divert people's attention from the omissions and commissions of his and his family and for his political interests. He

warned, "we will not spare you; the BJP cadre will not sit idle for insulting and trying to bring disrepute to pracharaks." He appealed to the media to adopt due diligence before writing about those who devoted their lives to country.

The MP said the party would expose KCR's conspiracies and break his fort of power; to end dictatorial and corrupt regime of TRS.

Dubbing KCR's governance as an insolvent company which has turned its board, he cautioned, "If KCR comes to power again, the State will end up with another Rs 5 lakh crore debt and will have only a begging bowl."

Bandi asserted that the Modi government has steered the country to become the top five largest economies. On the other, the TRS chief has pushed the State into debt trap.

"Similarly, the Centre was moving with a target to recruit about 10 lakh jobs in one and half years; but, the State has not filled a single government job out of two lakh vacancies.

He claimed that while the Congress has vanished, the Left parties have mortgaged their principles and ideologies at the feet of the CM. "All parties are trying to unite to defeat BJP, but victory of BJP is certain despite all their conspiracies," Bandi pointed out.

Urging people to allow BJP to govern State, he said, "BJP would implement free education and medicare, besides construction of pucca houses, compensation to crop loss to farmers. Also, it will not scrap any welfare schemes benefitting people. Instead, we will further finetune and implement them."

Bandi said his 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' is to instill confidence in people and to expose the dictatorial regime of the CM. He alleged that the TRS chief is trying to create hurdles to yatra. "But, we will defeat KCR's conspiracies; will defeat his 'gadila palana' to form government of poor", he asserted.