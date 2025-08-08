Siva Sivani Celebrates Samavartana 2025 Convocation with Pride

Siva Sivani Degree College hosted ‘Samavartana 2025,’ honouring over 700 graduates from the 2022–2025 batch in a grand convocation ceremony near its campus.

The event also marked the launch of the institution’s 65th Blue Sapphire Jubilee celebrations. Chief Guest Prof. V Balakista Reddy inspired students with a message on lifelong learning and nation-building. President S. Aarathy and Principal Mamata applauded students’ achievements and emphasized values-based education.

Degrees were awarded across B.Com, BBA, B.Sc, and BA programs, with special honours for academic and extracurricular excellence. The event concluded with a pledge to uphold the college’s enduring legacy of integrity and excellence.