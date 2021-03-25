Six Nepali burglars arrested in city

Nacharam: The CCS of Rachakonda and Nacharam police in a joint operation arrested six Nepali burglars on Tuesday night for committing house burglary offences and seized 21 tolas of gold, 50 tolas of silver and other accessories worth Rs 13, 20,000 from their possession. The accused were identified as Amar Bahadur, Lil Bahadur Kami, Ram Bahadur, Ashok Karan Singh, Vishwa Karma and Janavi.

According to police, the gang was involved in multiple house burglaries in the city. On the night of March 23, when the cops were performing their routine duty, the police intercepted two accused Amar Bahadur and Lil Bahadur Kami who were roaming on the streets near Mallapur in a suspicious manner. When the police questioned them about their motives, they could not provide any satisfactory answer and upon frisking them the police recovered gold bars from their possession.

The duo was then taken to a Nacharam PS for further questioning. Later they confessed to their crimes committed and also gave away the details of their gang members who were involved in the crimes. The police then rushed to the spot at Mallapur and nabbed the other accused. All the arrested accused were charged under sections 487, 380 of IPC and were remanded to judicial custody, said the police.