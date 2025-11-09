Six students arrested for consuming ganja

Hyderabad: Six students of a reputed hotel management college were arrested by the Hyderabad Narcotics Police Station (HNPS) of Eagle Force, for allegedly possessing and consuming ganja.

The revelation came after the students confessed to the crime during an enquiry. “The drugs were consumed during a birthday party of one of their batchmates,” said officials. Officials conducted urine drug tests where six out of the 11 students tested positive for THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), a banned psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act. The tests were conducted in the presence of their parents and the college principal. All are studying Bachelor’s in Catering Technology. A case was registered at the Hyderabad Narcotics Police Station under the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). The students were counselled in the presence of their parents and college management and later sent to a de-addiction centre for rehabilitation.