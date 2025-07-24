Live
- Undergraduate Degree in Entrepreneurship and Innovation (BBA)
- Celebrating family ties: The joy and bond of national cousins day
- Supreme Court Stays Mumbai Train Blasts Acquittal Order But Refuses Re-Arrest Of Accused
- 7,000 daily steps can cut your risk of cancer, depression, death: The Lancet
- Students lead mental wellness initiative
- AI and digital literacy: Preparing students for a tech-driven future
- ‘Saiyaara’ expands its theatrical presence from 800 to 2000 screens nationwide after crossing the ₹150 crore milestone, maintaining strong momentum at the box office
- IEX shares falls 23 pc after CERC approves market coupling
- Jagdeep Dhankhar's Vice Presidential Resignation Stemmed From Long-Standing Disputes With Government
- India’s edge data centre capacity projected to triple to 200-210 MW by 2027
SJM unveils ‘Swadeshi–Videshi Product Index’ to boost locally-made goods
Hyderabad: Marking the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) released its...
Hyderabad: Marking the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) released its “Swadeshi–Videshi Product Index” during the inauguration of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti Office, reinforcing calls to support indigenous products.
The index was jointly unveiled on Wednesday by Ravinuthala Shashidhar, Secretary of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti, A. Keshava Raju, National Leader, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and Keshav Soni, Pranth Prachar Pramukh, SJM Telangana.
The initiative encourages widespread use of locally manufactured products during this year’s Ganesh festivities. Organizers from various Ganesh Mandaps received copies of the index, which lists Indian-made alternatives to commonly used foreign goods. SJM announced awareness drives at every Mandap to educate citizens on the economic and cultural value of swadeshi products. Leaders emphasized that Ganesh Utsav should serve as a platform for cultural resurgence and nationalistic values—transforming each Mandap into a center of Swadeshi activism.
Key members of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti, including K. Mahender and Sriram Vyas, attended the event in support of the campaign.