SJM unveils ‘Swadeshi–Videshi Product Index’ to boost locally-made goods

Hyderabad: Marking the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) released its “Swadeshi–Videshi Product Index” during the inauguration of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti Office, reinforcing calls to support indigenous products.

The index was jointly unveiled on Wednesday by Ravinuthala Shashidhar, Secretary of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti, A. Keshava Raju, National Leader, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and Keshav Soni, Pranth Prachar Pramukh, SJM Telangana.

The initiative encourages widespread use of locally manufactured products during this year’s Ganesh festivities. Organizers from various Ganesh Mandaps received copies of the index, which lists Indian-made alternatives to commonly used foreign goods. SJM announced awareness drives at every Mandap to educate citizens on the economic and cultural value of swadeshi products. Leaders emphasized that Ganesh Utsav should serve as a platform for cultural resurgence and nationalistic values—transforming each Mandap into a center of Swadeshi activism.

Key members of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti, including K. Mahender and Sriram Vyas, attended the event in support of the campaign.