Skill centres to be set up for construction labour

Hyderabad: Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy said on Thursday that the State government was setting up new 'skill development centers' with intention of improving skills of labour in the construction sector. Addressing a meeting, organised in association with CREDAI, TREDA and Telangana Builders, at BRKR Bhavan, he said by providing better training skills to workers in different sectors it would be possible to reduce the demand-supply gap as per the market requirement.

He said the State has become a hub for many job and employment opportunities at a time when it was developing in all sectors. "Therefore, the number of migrant workers going to the Gulf countries for work is gradually declining. With the huge demand here workers from other States were coming and working."

Reddy hoped the Labour department would soon set up skill centres involving builders with the aim of providing better opportunities to workers so that everyone would have a better chance.

Peerjadiguda Mayor Jakka Venkat Reddy attended the meeting.