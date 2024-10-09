Skills university readies to kick off classes soon

Hyderabad: This Dasara festive season, the job seekers will get an opportunity to make a career. The newly established Young India Skills University will start offering courses in October. The university will provide skill development to the students and ensure job guarantees in various fields.

Officials said that the university will start two short-term courses in the field of logistics. These courses are being offered in the names of Warehouse Executive and Key Consignor Executive. The Logistics Sector Skill Council is providing support for the management of these courses.

The university will start the FINE (Finishing Skills in Nursing Excellence) course this year to provide better employment opportunities to the nurses. The course will be conducted in association with Apollo Medskills Limited. An apprenticeship induction course named Dr Reddy's Pharma Associate will also be started . This course is offered in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Labs. The duration of this course is six months.

The university Vice Chancellor, VSLV SUbba Rao, said that the campus placement will be guaranteed for the students enrolled in the skill development courses. At least Rs 20,000 will be paid as monthly salary for the selected candidates.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already laid the foundation stone for the university buildings in the 57-acre area of Future City in Hyderabad. In a recent meeting held by Board Chairman Anand Mahindra, the government decided to start university classes temporarily in the Engineering Staff College at Gachibowli this year. Appropriate arrangements have already been made to start the classes.