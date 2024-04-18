Live
Slaughter houses, shops to remain closed on Sunday
Hyderabad: In view of Mahavir Jayanti on April 21, all sheep, goat, and cattle slaughterhouses, as well as retail meat and beef shops, will remain closed within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.
In a circular, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose instructed the officials to implement the order in their respective jurisdictions.
Mahavir Jayanti, a significant religious festival in Jainism, commemorates the birth of Mahavira.
In view of the festival, all meat and beef shops, including cattle slaughterhouses, in Hyderabad will remain closed on Sunday.
