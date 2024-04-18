  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Slaughter houses, shops to remain closed on Sunday

Slaughter houses, shops to remain closed on Sunday
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: In view of Mahavir Jayanti on April 21, all sheep, goat, and cattle slaughterhouses, as well as retail meat and beef shops, will remain...

Hyderabad: In view of Mahavir Jayanti on April 21, all sheep, goat, and cattle slaughterhouses, as well as retail meat and beef shops, will remain closed within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

In a circular, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose instructed the officials to implement the order in their respective jurisdictions.

Mahavir Jayanti, a significant religious festival in Jainism, commemorates the birth of Mahavira.

In view of the festival, all meat and beef shops, including cattle slaughterhouses, in Hyderabad will remain closed on Sunday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X