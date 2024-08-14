Slaughterhouses in Hyderabad to remain shut on I-Day

Hyderabad: In view of Independence Day, all cattle slaughter houses and retail shops within the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will remain closed.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata urged the Police Commissionerate to issue instructions to officers to assist the corporation’s staff in ensuring the implementation of the order related to beef shops and all slaughterhouses across the city.

The order was issued under Section 533(b) of the GHMC Act, 1955. It stated, “All cattle slaughter houses of GHMC and the retail shops within the limits of GHMC shall remain closed on August 15, on account of Independence Day.”