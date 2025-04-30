Smita Sabharwal’s tweet post transfer generates interest

Hyderabad: Finance Commission Secretary Smita Sabharwal made interesting comments after the government removed her from the Tourism Department stating, “One has the right to their actions but not to its results.”

Taking to X, Smita Sabharwal quoted a verse from Bhagawad Gita, stating, “Karmanye vadhikaraste, ma phaleshu kadachana". She said that she strove hard in the Tourism Department for the last four months in bringing accountability. “Karmanye vadhikaraste, ma phaleshu kadachana" #IAS. Spent 4 months in Tourism. Did my best! Brought in the long pending Tourism Policy 25-30, a first for the State. Will create a solid frame for direction and investment in neglected tourist circuits. Revamped the working style of the dept and tried to infuse accountability. Laid the foundation for the logistics and planning- for a global event which I am sure will open doors to many more! Pleasure and honor,” said Smita on her transfer.

Recently, Sabharwal made a comment on social media questioning the government's stance on the Kancha Gachibowli land allotment issue in the suburbs of Hyderabad, which had become a topic of discussion. It is said that she was removed for posting against the government. She had received a notice from the police for re-tweeting a post on the Kancha Gachibowli issue.