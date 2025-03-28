Live
Snapchat Expands Creator Ecosystem in Hyderabad
Highlights
Snapchat is fueling digital creativity in Hyderabad with its first-ever Snapchat Creator Connect, empowering local creators through partnerships and...
Snapchat is fueling digital creativity in Hyderabad with its first-ever Snapchat Creator Connect, empowering local creators through partnerships and investment. Collaborating with top creator agencies like Tamada Media and ChaiBisket, Snap is fostering storytelling innovation with programs like Snap School and Savvy on Snap. The event marked the Snapchat debut of Natural Star Nani, bridging Telugu cinema and Gen Z’s digital culture. With Hyderabad emerging as a content hub, Snap’s initiatives, including AR tools and monetization programs, are set to boost regional talent, making India a key player in Snapchat’s global creator economy.
