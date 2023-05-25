Sonata Software expands in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The realm of information technology is now permeating into tier-II cities in Telangana, including Nalgonda, as the prominent modernisation engineering company, Sonata Software, expands its presence in Nalgonda, ushering in employment opportunities to the local youth.

On Wednesday, the Industries Minister, KT Rama Rao, held meetings with esteemed companies such as Sonata Software, Sanofi, and Pi Health. This significant announcement followed a productive encounter between Sonata Software’s EVP, Srini Veeravelli, and Minister Rama Rao in Boston, USA. Emphasising software development and technological innovation, this venture will establish a collaborative workspace where engineers can delve into pioneering solutions catering to diverse industries like banking, finance, healthcare, and life sciences. This initiative also offers cross-skilling and upskilling avenues for ambitious youth eager to delve into the skills and technologies of emerging markets. Sonata Software, renowned for its global presence and expertise in developing and implementing end-to-end industry-specific solutions on a large scale, has the potential to be a transformative force for Nalgonda and Telangana.

The leadership team of Sanofi, a global pharmaceutical powerhouse, provided Minister Rao with insights into their ambitious growth plans in Hyderabad. Earlier this year, the company announced the establishment of a centre in Hyderabad, creating 350 job opportunities. The Hyderabad centre serves as one of their pivotal global “Talent Hubs.” During their meeting in Boston, USA, Minister Rao underscored that the establishment of Sanofi’s global hub in Hyderabad not only bolsters their comprehensive life sciences strategy but also propels Hyderabad’s leadership role in its quest to become the world’s “Health Tech Mecca.” These investments exemplify Telangana’s unwavering commitment to maintaining a forefront position in technological advancements and investments in the future of healthcare.

Pi Health, in a significant development, will establish an integrated cancer hospital and research centre in Hyderabad. Dr. Bobby Reddy, the co-founder of Pi Health, informed the Minister of this decision.

Expressing his elation, Rama Rao remarked that he is delighted by Pi Health’s establishment of a state-of-the-art, technology-integrated cancer hospital and research center in Hyderabad. He further reiterated his commitment to creating opportunities for the exceptional healthcare and IT talent in Telangana, enabling them to combat cancer and shape the future of medicine.