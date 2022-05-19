South Central Railway bags five National Performance Efficiency Shields

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway bagged five All India Performance Efficiency Shields 2021. The zone has attained National recognition for demonstrating exemplary performance in various spheres of activity during the previous year.

According to SCR officials, SCR will receive five National performance efficiency shields that are Security Shield, Comprehensive Heath Care Shield, Civil Engineering Shield, Stores Shield (Jointly with Western Railways) and Civil Engineering Construction Shield. The shields will be presented by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways on May 28, at Rail Auditorium, Bhubaneswar.

The SCR bagged the Security shield for enhancing security of passengers, installing CCTV cameras at 58 Railway stations across the zone. The Comprehensive Health Care Shield is bagged by both SCR and West Central Railways jointly for enhancing health and medical facilities of the staff during the uncertain pandemic times.

The Civil Engineering Shield was jointly bagged by South Central Railway, Western Railway and Central Railway for enhancing safety in its operation and undertaking several initiatives. Notable among them are elimination of Manned Level Crossings (71 in 2021-22), rehabilitation of bridges and maintenance of the railway tracks.

Stores shield was jointly bagged by South Central Railway and Western Railways. SCR has been a pioneer among Indian Railways in making efforts to achieve Scrap-free status, for which the Zone has been consistently receiving the Railway Board's Efficiency Shield for Materials Management. This is the 11th consecutive time that SCR has been bagged the efficiency shield in Material Management, said a senior officer.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-charge), SCR expressed his happiness and congratulated the officials and staff for their contribution. He also advised the team to focus on new areas and innovations to further enhance the performance across the zone.