South Central Railway bags three Energy Efficiency Unit awards from CII

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has received three Energy Efficient Unit Awards in favour of three administrative units of the zone from Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the 24thNational Awards for Excellence in Energy Management- 2023. These awards are declared for the best energy management practices during the year 2023. These awards were received by the representatives of the respective units by the Chief Advisor to Government of Telangana during the Energy Efficiency awards function held at HICC here.

The details of awards presented are - Lekha Bhavan (SCR Accounts Building)at Secunderabad has been awarded with Excellent Energy Efficient Unit in Building sector.

Rail Nilayam (SCR Headquarters Building) at Secunderabad & Zonal Railway Training Institute (ZRTI) at Moulali were awarded as Energy Efficient units in buildings sector.

SCR has been consistently receiving the Energy Conservation Awards both at National level and State level continuously for several years. Several administrative units have been selected for Energy efficient unit awards from CII and this year for the first time ZRTI building has secured recognition as Energy Efficient unit.

The zone has been instrumental in implementing various energy conservation measures like Energy efficient LED lighting, Energy efficient Inverter Type star rated & Precision AC units.