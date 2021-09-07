South Central Railway reviews safety of train operations

Secunderabad: The South Central Railway on Monday conducted a review meeting on safety of train operation due to a downpour in the State.

Gajanan Mallya, the SCR General Manager, focussed on safety aspects of train operations in view of the heavy rain. He emphasised on the staff adhering to safety protocols to be observed during heavy rain and floods.

He advised officials to ensure regular inspections, cleaning and maintenance of side water drains, catch water drains and waterways to avoid incidents, such as flooding of tracks, said a senior SCR officer. A detailed review of progress of the on-going new line, doubling, tripling, yard remodelling and infrastructural works in the SCR zone was also held. The GM instructed officials to expedite track works and ensure completion of projects on time. He advised them to minimise speed restrictions wherever feasible to avert loss of punctuality.

The freight loading performance of the zone was also reviewed. The business developmental units (BDUs) of all six divisions gave a brief on the new streams of traffic/commodities which were realised in August this year.