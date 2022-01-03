South Central Railway to run Sankranti special trains to various destinations

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run few Sankranti special trains between Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam, Kacheguda-Narsapur, Kakinada Town-Lingampally.

Train no.07497 will depart from Kacheguda at 9:00 pm and arrive Visakhapatnam at 9:15 am on the next day. The dates of journey are January 7 and 14. Train no.07498 will depart from Visakhapatnam at 7 pm and arrive Visakhapatnam at 8:00 am on the next day. The train will ply on January 8 and 16.

En route, these trains will halt at Malkajgiri, Cherlapalli, Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Tadepalliguem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot and Duvvada stations in both directions.

Train no.82716 will depart from Kacheguda at 11:15 pm and arrive Narsapur at 9:40 am on the next day. The date of journey is January 11.

Train no.07494 will depart from Narsapur at 6:00 pm and will arrive Kacheguda at 4:50 am on the next day. The date of journey is January 12. These trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Bhimvaram Junction and Palakollu stations in both directions.

Train no.07491will depart from Kakinada Town at 8:10 pm and arrive Lingampally at 8:30 am on the next day. The dates of journey are January 19 and 20. Train no- 07492 will depart from 6:40 pm and arrive Lingampally at 6:50 am on the next day. This train will ply on January 20 and 22.

Enroute, these trains will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda and Secunderabad stations in both directions.

These special trains will consist of 1st AC, AC II Tier, AC III Tier and sleeper class and second seating coaches.