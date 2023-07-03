SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav to meet KCR today

Live
Hyderabad: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will meet Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao today.
The SP chief would be having lunch with the BRS chief at Pragathi Bhavan this afternoon. Yadav would reach Begumpet Airport at 12.30 pm and would be received by BRS leaders.
The SP leader would also meet the BRS MPs including the Parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao and Lok Sabha leader Nama Nageswara Rao. The MPs would later hold a press conference in the evening.
The meeting creates curiosity among the political circles. Akhilesh will be returning to Lucknow this evening.
