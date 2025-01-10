Live
- Free plastic surgery camp from January 17-30
- GHSPCA volunteers to rescue birds injured by Chinese manja
- Sankranti curbs: No kite-flying on roads, no DJ music playing in city
- Tirupati stampede is tragic says Dr Kota Neelima
- SP leader urges cadre to fight for people’s issues
- Mamunur Airport must turn Warangal a mega city: CM Revanth
- CM Revanth likely to postpone foreign tour
- Guv Jishnu Dev Varma’s nod for TG Bhu Bharati
- Cong mantris’ failure to go all guns blazing on oppn riles Delhi bosses
- Telangana police launches citizen feedback initiative
Just In
SP leader urges cadre to fight for people’s issues
Highlights
Hyderabad: Samajwadi Party's national secretary Dr Jagadish Yadav on Thursday emphasised the need for party leaders to mobilise and fight for people's...
Hyderabad: Samajwadi Party's national secretary Dr Jagadish Yadav on Thursday emphasised the need for party leaders to mobilise and fight for people's issues at the grassroots level. He urged leaders to visit areas, interact with locals, and address their concerns.
Recently, senior party leader Dandu Boyna Nitin Kalyan Yadav, along with SC, ST state president Madire Narsing Rao met with Dr Jagadish Yadav to discuss party programmes, membership registration and social initiatives in Greater Hyderabad.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS