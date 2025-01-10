SP leader urges cadre to fight for people’s issues

Hyderabad: Samajwadi Party's national secretary Dr Jagadish Yadav on Thursday emphasised the need for party leaders to mobilise and fight for people's issues at the grassroots level. He urged leaders to visit areas, interact with locals, and address their concerns.

Recently, senior party leader Dandu Boyna Nitin Kalyan Yadav, along with SC, ST state president Madire Narsing Rao met with Dr Jagadish Yadav to discuss party programmes, membership registration and social initiatives in Greater Hyderabad.