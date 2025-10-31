Live
- Reble unleashes sonic chaos with ‘New Riot’: An anthem of anger, freedom, and self-discovery
- Nora Fatehi stuns in floral saree
- Amritha Aiyer glows in blue
- Janhvi Kapoor radiates vintage glam
- Azharuddin Sworn in as Telangana Minister
- Harshavardhan Rane’s bold take on nepotism: “Audience Has Ended It Already!”
- Tim Cook Hints at Major Apple Intelligence Upgrades as iPhone Sales Soar to Record Highs
- Telangana YouTube folk sensation Naga Durga to make big-screen debut Tamil with Dhanush’s nephew Pavish
- Delhi High Court bars Ravi Mohan’s ‘Bro Code’ title over trademark dispute
- Makhana Kheer: A wholesome fusion of tradition and nutrition
Spain and Hyderabad reconnect through shared heritage
Highlights
The National Day of Spain celebration in New Delhi saw His Highness Raunaq Yar Khan, 9th Nizam of Hyderabad, as a special guest of Spanish Ambassador...
The National Day of Spain celebration in New Delhi saw His Highness Raunaq Yar Khan, 9th Nizam of Hyderabad, as a special guest of Spanish Ambassador Juan Antonio March Pujol.
The event highlighted centuries-old cultural ties rooted in Moorish influence, echoed in Hyderabad’s iconic Spanish Mosque—modeled after Andalusian architecture.
Ambassador Pujol emphasised Spain’s 800-year Moorish legacy, while HH Raunaq Yar Khan traced his family’s historical links to the Ottoman Caliphate. The occasion symbolized renewed cultural diplomacy between India and Spain, with a collaborative event planned in Geneva later this year.
Next Story