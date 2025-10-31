Spain and Hyderabad reconnect through shared heritage

The National Day of Spain celebration in New Delhi saw His Highness Raunaq Yar Khan, 9th Nizam of Hyderabad, as a special guest of Spanish Ambassador Juan Antonio March Pujol.

The event highlighted centuries-old cultural ties rooted in Moorish influence, echoed in Hyderabad’s iconic Spanish Mosque—modeled after Andalusian architecture.

Ambassador Pujol emphasised Spain’s 800-year Moorish legacy, while HH Raunaq Yar Khan traced his family’s historical links to the Ottoman Caliphate. The occasion symbolized renewed cultural diplomacy between India and Spain, with a collaborative event planned in Geneva later this year.