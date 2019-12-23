Special measures urged for welfare of disabled

Malkajigiri: Noted social worker Krishnaveni said that disabled people have special abilities. She was speaking at programme organized by Telangana Vikalangula Hakkula Sadhana Samithi commemorating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, at Gandhi Park on Sunday.

Krishnaveni demanded that state and central governments take special measures solve the various problems faced by the disabled persons and ensure that laws protecting their rights be strictly implemented.

Later, she distributed prizes to those who excelled in different fields. Audience were captivated by different cultural programs performed by specially challenged students. General secretary of the association Mahesh, Narsing, Shirisha and families of disable students attended the programme.