Special programme held at BHEL

R C Puram: On the occasion of International women day a special program was organised at BHEL by Women In Public Sector (WIPS) Committee. Amit Kerketta ,General Manager & Head /HPEP, and General Managers attended the women's day event. All women employees in large number took part in the program and also an online awareness module on gender sensitization and a Journal on achievements of Women of BHEL was inaugurated on the occasion.

"Training programmes were conducted during the year on gender sensitisation and safeguarding women at workplace covering male, female employees and apprentices. Many literary events like quiz, slogan-writing etc., were conducted for women employees during the week," said a senior official of BHEL.