Special train between Secunderabad-Barauni

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during Summer Season, South Central Railway to run the following one-way special train between Secunderabad–Barauni.

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during Summer Season, South Central Railway to run the following one-way special train between Secunderabad–Barauni.

Train no-07323 (Secunderabad–Barauni) will depart from Secunderabad at 9.5 pm and will arrive at Barauni at 7 am and date of journey is on May 28.

Enroute, this train will stopat Kazipet, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Balarshah, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Raurkela, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Bokaro Steel City, Chandrapura, Dhanbad, Kumardubi, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhajha, and Kiul stations. These trains consist of sleeper and general second-class coaches.

