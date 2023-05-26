Live
- Hyderabad: KCR heaps praises on sanitation workers across State
- Retd. IAS M V S Prasad passes away
- Healthy competition or play spoilsport in polls?
- Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor inaugurates Ward Officers’ training programme
- TSRTC launches ‘General Route Pass’ for public
- Hyderabad: BJP legislator demands cancellation of ORR contract
- Anantapur: Rs 17.65 cr budget for libraries approved
- Hyderabad: Irked residents of Old City complain of bad smell
- Hyderabad: Eatala’s secret talks with expelled BRS leaders leadto political speculations
- Puttaparthi: Collector P Arun Babu inspects Vidya Kanuka stocks
Special train between Secunderabad-Barauni
Highlights
In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during Summer Season, South Central Railway to run the following one-way special train between Secunderabad–Barauni.
Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during Summer Season, South Central Railway to run the following one-way special train between Secunderabad–Barauni.
Train no-07323 (Secunderabad–Barauni) will depart from Secunderabad at 9.5 pm and will arrive at Barauni at 7 am and date of journey is on May 28.
Enroute, this train will stopat Kazipet, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Balarshah, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Raurkela, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Bokaro Steel City, Chandrapura, Dhanbad, Kumardubi, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhajha, and Kiul stations. These trains consist of sleeper and general second-class coaches.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS