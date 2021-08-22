Special vaccination drive in Hyderabad from tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad is all set to achieve the tag of '100 per cent Covid Vaccinated City' in the country in a two-week time with the State government coming out with the time-bound to vaccinate all through the special vaccination drive to be launched in the city from August 23.

According to officials, the mobile vaccination vehicles would be pressed into service to administer vaccine to people at their doorstep. Every colony would be covered by the mobile teams consisting of 2 persons, who would visit every household to identify unvaccinated persons in advance. The team would then inform people to get vaccinated with date and time in advance.

After vaccination, a sticker would be pasted on the doors of every household whose inmates were vaccinated. Adequate quantity of vaccines has been made available to cover all the households in GHMC and Cantonment areas, the officials said, adding that awareness on special vaccination drive would be taken up with banners, autos stickers with audio announcement in every colony.

After completion of vaccination, a ceremony would be held in the colony to release the banner in the presence of colony office bearers to encourage and motivate areas colonies, slums to go for 100 per cent vaccination. The GHMC authorities would also issue appreciation certificate to the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAS) of colonies who successfully completed cent per cent vaccination. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday reviewed the arrangements for intensified vaccination programme with the health and Greater Hyderabad officials.