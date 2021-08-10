Speed up Old City development: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday instructed the officials concerned to speed up development work in Old City.

He held a special review meeting with officials and the GHMC. Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who attended the key meeting made some suggestions.

The Minister took stock of the work related to basic facilities, infrastructure and flyovers. KTR asked the officials to bring to his notice any hurdles if any.

"The issues must be addressed without any delay and ensure that development work should be completed.

Flyovers, roads, drainage, widening of nalas, double bedroom housing facilities and basic amenities are a key for people in the Old City," he noted.

KTR said that an adequate funds were available for the speedy completion of Old City development.