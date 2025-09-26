  • Menu
Sphoorthy Engineering College Explores Smart, Sustainable Textiles

Sphoorthy Engineering College, in collaboration with KLBIIHT and the Telangana Department of Handlooms & Textiles, hosted a seminar on transforming...

Sphoorthy Engineering College, in collaboration with KLBIIHT and the Telangana Department of Handlooms & Textiles, hosted a seminar on transforming traditional textiles into smart and sustainable systems. The event highlighted Telangana’s rich handloom heritage, including Pochampally Ikat, Gadwal, Narayanpet, and Siddipet, while exploring AI, automation, and computer-aided design to enhance weaver livelihoods.

Experts discussed digital transformation, socio-economic solutions for artisans, and sustainable practices in textiles. Attended by 80 students from Computer Science and allied branches, the seminar fostered interdisciplinary learning and innovation. The college reaffirmed its commitment to integrating technology with tradition for inclusive, sustainable development.

