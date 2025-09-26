Live
- Congress alleges misrepresentation to malign its Leh unit for protests, threatens legal action
- Asia Cup 2025 Final Preview: India vs Pakistan Showdown in Dubai
- Meta Explores Google’s Gemini AI to Strengthen Ad Targeting
- Trump Expands Tariff List: Patented Drugs Face 100% Duty, India Among Nations At Risk
- Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Fumbles During UNGA Speech on AI and Pahalgam Attack
- Wordle September 26, 2025 (#1560) Answer and Tips to Solve the Puzzle
- KCR announces Maganti Sunitha as candidate for Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency
- No one should respond to fake messages: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi.
- They Call Him OG Day 2 Box Office Collection: 2-Day Total ₹94.4 Cr India Net
- PM Modi launches Mahila Rojgar Yojana, transfers Rs 7,500 crore to 75 lakh women in Bihar
Sphoorthy Engineering College Explores Smart, Sustainable Textiles
Sphoorthy Engineering College, in collaboration with KLBIIHT and the Telangana Department of Handlooms & Textiles, hosted a seminar on transforming...
Sphoorthy Engineering College, in collaboration with KLBIIHT and the Telangana Department of Handlooms & Textiles, hosted a seminar on transforming traditional textiles into smart and sustainable systems. The event highlighted Telangana’s rich handloom heritage, including Pochampally Ikat, Gadwal, Narayanpet, and Siddipet, while exploring AI, automation, and computer-aided design to enhance weaver livelihoods.
Experts discussed digital transformation, socio-economic solutions for artisans, and sustainable practices in textiles. Attended by 80 students from Computer Science and allied branches, the seminar fostered interdisciplinary learning and innovation. The college reaffirmed its commitment to integrating technology with tradition for inclusive, sustainable development.