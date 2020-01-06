Sports ground developed at Telangana Model School

Shankarampet: As a part of a community outreach initiative the Shree Malani Foams (P) Ltd constructed a sports ground for the students of Telangana Model School.

The sports ground was developed for the students and was inaugurated by G Chandana Deepti, Superintendent of Police, Medak, in the presence of management and senior officials from Shree Malani Group. The sports ground is spread across 3,500 square yards and offers playing area to the school students which was not available till now.

Urmila Malani, Director of Shree Malani Foams, said, "It is a part of our endeavor to promote a fit India through not just our products, but also through our initiatives." The company awards scholarships to the students.

It supports students by providing them with cycles, bags, books etc. It also provides sewing machines to the needy women in villages to meet their day-to-day needs.