Sports must for physical fitness

Hyderabad: The Late KVS Rama Sarma Memorial Football Cup was successfully held with great enthusiasm and sportsmanship at the St John Mary Vianney Church Grounds, Bhoiguda, Secunderabad.

The tournament was organised in memory of the late KVS Rama Sarma and was made possible through the dedicated efforts of Selvaraj and Anthony Vincent from the SJMVC Sports Team.

Kota Neelima, in-charge of Sanathnagar Assembly Constituency, highlighted the importance of sports in fostering physical strength and keeping children active. She emphasised that events like this not only bring joy to young participants but also contribute significantly to their personal growth and discipline. Speaking at the event, Neelima expressed that the tournament was a tribute to her late father, KVS Rama Sarma, honoring his lifelong commitment to community service and sports development.

She awarded the championship trophy to Don Bosco High School from Motinagar, commending their exceptional performance.

The runner-up teams, VRS and St Mary’s High School were also recognized for their commendable efforts, determination, and competitive spirit throughout the tournament. The event witnessed the active participation of Bansilalpet Congress Division leaders, further strengthening the community’s commitment to youth sports and development.