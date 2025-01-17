Live
Spot Four Planets in Hyderabad's January Skies: Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars
Stargazers in Hyderabad can spot Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars in the January skies. Find out how to see these planets without a telescope, as shared by N. Sree Raghunandan Kumar in Telangana Today.
For young stargazers and astronomy fans, the January skies in Hyderabad offer a great chance to spot four planets of our solar system! If the weather is clear and it’s dark enough, you can see Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars in the Western and Eastern skies over the next few days.
N. Sree Raghunandan Kumar, the founder president of the Planetary Society of India (PSI), spoke to Telangana Today and shared easy ways to spot these planets without a telescope.
In the evening, look to the west before 8:30 pm, and you’ll see a bright, non-twinkling star-like object—that’s Venus. Venus will set around 8:30 pm, so you can spot it until then. Right next to Venus, if you look carefully, you can find Saturn, which appears as a dim, yellowish-white star-like object.
In the Eastern skies, you can spot Jupiter, which also looks like a non-twinkling star. Close to the horizon, you can also see Mars, which looks like an orange-red star.
Later in the night, around 10 pm, you’ll be able to see Jupiter directly above you. At midnight, Mars will be visible in the sky, and just before sunrise, you can see Mars in the west.