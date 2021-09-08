Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League formally launched

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Golf Association, one of country's premier golf courses, formally launched the first edition of "Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League by unveiling of the league trophy by K S Sreenivasa Raju, Secretary, Tourism & Culture, at an event on Tuesday at HGA. The trophy depicts the State's rich culture and heritage crafted in the form of the iconic Kakatiya Gate.

The league, sponsored by Sreenidhi University and powered by Magnifiq Securities and NMDC, will be played in eight rounds in different formats spread over five weeks, with 16 teams having 12 players each. Starting from September 12 at HGA Golf Course, it will be played in a match play format with five rounds at league stage and three rounds of knock out/playoff matches of quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals. The league concludes with a final play-off rounds and prize distribution on October 9.

The 16 teams vying for the league are: Sreenidhi University, Apollo Cancer Cure Foundation, Civet Projects Pvt Ltd, Mercy Educational Services, Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd, Fountain Head, Valley Warriors, Devpixel Pvt Ltd, Elegans Developers, Classic Chemicals, Glendale Edutainment Pvt Ltd, Bhagyanagar Copper Pvt Ltd, Labonel Fine Baking Pvt Ltd,MYK Laticrete Pvt Ltd, Villagio Estates LLP and Infinia IT Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Some of the prominent players selected to play in the League include former Test cricketer S L Venkatapathi Raju, Dr Mahhe, chairman, Sreenidhi Educational Group, Dr Vijay Anand Reddy, director, Apollo Cancer Institute, NavinGullapalli, Global Head, Novartis Business Services, Devendra Surana, MD, Bhagyanagar Copper Ltd, Abhishek Reddy, serial entrepreneur, Alla Dinesh, MD, Alfageo, Murali Bukkapatnam, chairman & CEO, Volksy Technologies.