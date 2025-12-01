Sridhar Babu unveils ADEETIE roadmap for MSMEs

Hyderabad: Ina major push to strengthen India’s MSME sector, widely regarded as the economic backbone that employs millions and drives innovation, the Telangana government has extended full support to the centrally sponsored ADEETIE (Assistance in Deploying Energy Efficient Technologies in Industry and Establishments) scheme.

The initiative, backed by the Ministry of Power and implemented by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), is witnessing rapid nationwide momentum. As part of the National ADEETIE Series, Telangana welcomed the scheme and thanked BEE for selecting the pharma industry in Medak district as one of the first clusters to benefit from the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu described ADEETIE as a ‘boon to MSMEs,’ emphasising its transformative potential. He directed the Industries Department to draw up a comprehensive roadmap to ensure effective implementation of energy efficiency projects under the scheme—projects he said could become ‘true game-changers’ for MSMEs across the state.

On the occasion of selecting the Pharma industry in Medak district by the Union government under the scheme, the Minister also unveiled a special report and communication strategy document on promoting the ADEETIE scheme, prepared by A Chandra Sekhara Reddy, Media Adviser, BEE and EESL, Under Ministry of Power. He urged the Union Government to extend ADEETIE benefits to additional MSME clusters in Telangana, including chemicals, food processing, steel re-rolling, and other sectors, enabling both economic and environmental gains.

The Minister D Sridhar Babu further highlighted Telangana’s rapid industrial progress, noting that the state has attracted over Rs 3.2 lakh crore in investments in just 18 months, marking a historic achievement. Hyderabad, he added, now ranks among the top three urban Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) destinations in India in Research and Development (R&D), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and data centre investments. He stated that the aggressive implementation of Energy Efficiency, Renewables, and providing 24/7 power supply at Global Standards for Industrial Promotion will play a pivotal role in achieving Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's gigantic task of making Telangana a one Trillion-dollar Economy Indian State by 2035.



