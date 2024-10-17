Stadium leased for Devi Sri Prasad’s concert despite CM’s opposition

Hyderabad: Going against the decision of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Sports Authority of Telangana has leased the Gachibowli Stadium for a musical programme by music director Devi Sri Prasad.

Ignoring the orders of the CM Revanth Reddy, who is strictly against leasing out the stadiums for music launch functions and marriages, the sports authority has given permission for the programme. Popular Telugu music director Devi Sri Prasad will be holding his event at the Gachibowli Football Stadium on October 19. Already a huge set was laid on the athletic track in the stadium for the event. The workers have dug up holes in the stadium for the big stage.

During a discussion in the Assembly in the last sessions, Revanth Reddy expressed concern that the existing sports infrastructure in the city was getting wasted and the eco system brought by the previous governments was going away. “It is our responsibility to create interest among the students. I have an interest in sports. We all should give suggestions,” said Revanth Reddy. He had pointed out that the facilities like Yousufguda Indoor Stadium were being used for film promotions, Gachibowli for marriage functions, LB Stadium, and Saroornagar Stadium were used for political purposes.

The sportsters from the city are vexed with the leasing out of the stadium, as they feel that this would hinder the performance of the sportsmen. According to the sources, after CM Revanth Reddy took charge, the stadium was recently renovated at a cost of Rs 20 crore.