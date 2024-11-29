Stage set for grand 9-day ‘Praja Palana Vijayotsavam’

Hyderabad: The nine-day “Praja Palana Vijayotsavam” is being organised on a grand scale by laying foundation stones and launching a slew of development programmes, beginning from December 1 across the state.

The commissioning of the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant, AI projects launch, foundation stones for second phase integrated residential schools buildings and unveiling of the Telangana Talli statue on December 9 will be part of the main programmes during the nine-day celebrations.

Officials said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would lay foundation stones for Integrated Residential Schools under Phase-2 programme on December 1. Essay writing competitions for students and the CM Cup competitions would also be launched on the same day in the state.

Inauguration of 16 Nursing and 28 Para Medical Colleges, launch of 213 new ambulances and 33 Transgender Clinics and the pilot project of Transgenders as traffic volunteers would be organised on December 2.

Hyderabad Rising programmes, launch of Zoo Park Flyover from Aaramghar, beautification works worth Rs 150 crore and development work of six junctions near KBR Park would be started on December 3. As per the schedule, on December 4, the CM would lay the foundation stone for Telangana Forest Development Corporation building and inaugurate Virtual Safari Centre. Appointment letters would be given to 9,007 recruited candidates on the same day.

The government was planning the inauguration of Indira Mahila Shakthi Bazaar, interaction with self-help groups, launch of three Advanced Technology Centres inaugurated (in Medchal, Mallepally, Nalgonda) and the inauguration of Girls’ ITI College at Ghat Kesar on December 5.

The CM would also start power generation from Yadadri Thermal Power project and lay foundation stones for sub-stations on December 6. Launch of State Disaster Response Force, Police band performance and Telangana art exhibitions, cultural programmes will be organised on December 7.

On December 8, the government will launch seven Artificial Intelligence (AI) projects, 130 new Mee Sevas, groundbreaking ceremony for AI City and lay the foundation stone for Sports University. On the last day of the programme, the CM will unveil Telangana Talli statue on the Secretariat premises and the closing ceremony of the cultural programmes will be held at the Tank Bund in the evening.