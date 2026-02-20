Standard Engineering Unveils New Identity

Standard Engineering Technology Limited announced the launch of its new corporate identity following its name change from Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited.

Managing Director Kandula Nageswara Rao said the transformation reflects the company’s evolution into an integrated engineering platform while retaining glass lining as a core, high-growth vertical.

The refreshed brand highlights expanded manufacturing strength, turnkey execution and global ambitions. Positioned as a long-term strategic partner to pharmaceutical and chemical industries, the company aims to accelerate growth across engineering solutions while strengthening its foundational expertise.