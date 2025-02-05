  • Menu
Stargazing Camp Held at Chilkur Reserve Forest

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Development Corporation’s eco-tourism wing, in collaboration with the Hyderabad Adventure & Trekkers Club, organized a Stargazing Camp at the Forest Trek Park in Manchirevula on Monday. The event attracted a group of 50 astronomy enthusiasts eager to observe celestial wonders.

Participants had the opportunity to view planets and other celestial bodies through three advanced telescopes set up at the location. The Seastar Smart Telescope, the eight-inch Dobsonian Telescope, and the 130 Celestron Astromaster provided rare and detailed glimpses of the night sky, enhancing the stargazing experience, according to an official statement.

The event shows the growing interest in astronomy and eco-tourism in Telangana, with organizers emphasizing the importance of such initiatives in fostering scientific curiosity and appreciation for nature.

