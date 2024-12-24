State Cabinet meet on Dec 30 to take decision on key issues

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will convene a state cabinet meeting on December 30 to take some important decisions related to the launch of Rythu Bharosa scheme, financial assistance to the landless labourers, issuing of white ration cards, etc. The approval of caste census which has been completed recently would also be one of the main agendas of the cabinet meeting.

Official sources said that the Cabinet Sub Committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu was finalising the modalities for Rythu Bharosa scheme and the recommendations are likely to be presented in the cabinet meeting. The Chief Minister already announced that the new scheme of Rs 7,500 per acre as input cost under Rythu Bharosa will be launched after Sankranti festival.

Another big scheme of extending Rs 12,000 financial assistance to each landless labourer family was also being launched soon, sources said, adding that the first installment of Rs 6,000 would be given soon. The cabinet would also analyse the data compiled during the caste census recently and make some decisions with regard to the conduct of the local body elections and special quota to the identified communities who were deprived of political opportunities.

State financial status and the mobilisation of huge financial resources to speed up the development of the state as well as the implementation of all promises would also be discussed in the cabinet meeting.