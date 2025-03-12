State fast transforming into mega industrial hub: Vedire

Hyderabad: TPCC official spokesperson Vedire Yogeshwar Reddy has said that Telangana was transforming into an ‘Industrial Hub’ since the state secured Rs 50,000 crore investments in just two months of the Congress government assuming power. Over the past 15 months, Telangana has attracted Rs 1.83 lakh crore in investments through MoUs, he said.

The Congress leader said that the key impact of the investments was the creation of 70,000 direct jobs, 1.50 lakh indirect jobs, increased interest from national and global companies and rocognition of Telangana as an industrial destination.

“These achievements were made possible through the visionary leadership of CM A Revanth Reddy and the tireless efforts of IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu. Unlike previous governments, which burdened the state with debt, the current administration is focused on job creation and industrial growth”, he said.

To further accelerate growth, the government is establishing the ‘Future City’ near Hyderabad, which will include India’s largest Skill University, world-class infrastructure for new industries and more employment opportunities for the youth.

Many multinational corporations, including Amazon Web Services, JSW Limited, Global Holdings, Lenskart, Skyroot Aerospace, data centres, and Singareni Collieries have already committed to large-scale investments in Telangana, Yogeshwar Reddy said, pointing out that the state was moving towards achieving a ‘Trillion-Dollar Economy’.