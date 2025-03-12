  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

State fast transforming into mega industrial hub: Vedire

State fast transforming into mega industrial hub: Vedire
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: TPCC official spokesperson Vedire Yogeshwar Reddy has said that Telangana was transforming into an ‘Industrial Hub’ since the state secured...

Hyderabad: TPCC official spokesperson Vedire Yogeshwar Reddy has said that Telangana was transforming into an ‘Industrial Hub’ since the state secured Rs 50,000 crore investments in just two months of the Congress government assuming power. Over the past 15 months, Telangana has attracted Rs 1.83 lakh crore in investments through MoUs, he said.

The Congress leader said that the key impact of the investments was the creation of 70,000 direct jobs, 1.50 lakh indirect jobs, increased interest from national and global companies and rocognition of Telangana as an industrial destination.

“These achievements were made possible through the visionary leadership of CM A Revanth Reddy and the tireless efforts of IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu. Unlike previous governments, which burdened the state with debt, the current administration is focused on job creation and industrial growth”, he said.

To further accelerate growth, the government is establishing the ‘Future City’ near Hyderabad, which will include India’s largest Skill University, world-class infrastructure for new industries and more employment opportunities for the youth.

Many multinational corporations, including Amazon Web Services, JSW Limited, Global Holdings, Lenskart, Skyroot Aerospace, data centres, and Singareni Collieries have already committed to large-scale investments in Telangana, Yogeshwar Reddy said, pointing out that the state was moving towards achieving a ‘Trillion-Dollar Economy’.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick