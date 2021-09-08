State government committed to welfare of farmers: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the State government was committed to the welfare of weavers in the State.

The Minister reviewed the schemes which were brought by the government for the development of the weavers' sector. Rama Rao said that the government was implementing various schemes for taking the weavers forward. The aim of the government was to increase the monthly income of the weavers and the allied sector with unique programmes.

The Minister released funds under various schemes including 20 per cent subsidy on yarn and colours (Rs 3,22,65,253 for 85 societies), Pavala Vaddi (Rs 1,36,06,382 for 59 societies), marketing encouragement (Rs 7,02,86,597 for 48 societies), Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TSCO) ex-gratia (Rs 32,00,000 for 254 weavers), funds to be released by TSCO to the weavers cooperative societies (Rs 14,00,00,000). Rao said that with several schemes, the weavers would get work for 365 days a year and they would at least get Rs 15,000 as monthly income.