State IT sector providing over 9 lakh jobs: KTR

Hyderabad: Underlining the achievements of the BRS dispensation, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao on Friday asserted that the government under ‘able leadership’ could achieve a status of ‘preferred destination’ for IT not only in India, but across the globe.

He said IT exports touched Rs 57,707 crore in a single year in contrast to 27 years of earlier governments which were Rs 57, 258 crore. ‘For the financial year 2022-23 they are Rs 2,41,275 crore’.

Replying to a question in the Assembly by BRS members, KTR emphasised that this trend reflects the ‘able leadership’ of K Chandrashekar Rao as the Chief Minister. The State has witnessed four-times the growth achieved by other States.

“When Telangana was formed in 2014, the IT exports from united AP were at Rs 57,258 crore. For financial year 2022-23 the growth rate is the highest annual rise since the State formation. Of the total employment generated in the IT industry, 44 per cent is from Telangana. These are the statistics from the Government of India. According NASSCOM, Telangana’s IT exports grew at 31.44 per cent for the financial year 2022-23,” he stated.

While listing various ‘marquee establishments’ which made Hyderabad destination for investment, KTR said from about three lakh jobs before formation of Telangana, the government was able to generate more than six lakh jobs. When the State was formed, a total of 3,23,396 were directly employed in the IT/ITES sector.

“Today direct employment in the IT sector is 9,05, 715.Over the last nine years we have added about six lakh new IT/ ITES jobs. It is estimated that, each direct employment created in the IT sector, in turn, creates four indirect jobs in other sectors,” he explained.

In his response as to what were the government’s priorities and possible encouragement in Tier-II cities, KTR said entrepreneurs have already set up companies in places, like Bellampally, where hundreds are employed. “IT Hubs have been built in other cities; this progress is spreading fast to other cities,” he explained.

Replying to Akbaruddin Owaisi (AIMIM) about developing parts of the Old City, KTR said 12-acre land has been identified; tenders are being finalised. “Foundation will be laid to set up a facility in Malakpet. We are waiting for the MoU to be signed by a few companies which are interested.

Some five-six good companies are being roped in; an announcement will be made, along with signing of MoUs,” he added.