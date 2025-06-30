Sticking to fixed diet, regular physical activity best bet to combat obesity, say experts

Hyderabad: Health care experts have cautioned people on relying on medications for overcoming the problem of obesity, stating that the medicines should be used judiciously and must be used with the right intent and framework.

Obesity has been a growing public health concern these days in the city and as per estimates, over 47 per cent of people are classified as obese. Obesity is linked to the higher risk of developing serious health issues like heart disease, diabetes and hypertension etc. Dr Khizer Hussain Junaidy, General Physician and Diabetologist, Caspian Healthcare said that the drugs aren’t shortcuts, they are tools, and like any tool, they must be used with the right intent and framework.

“The rising popularity of anti-obesity medications oral semaglutide, tirzepatide, and now injectable semaglutide reflects a shift in how we approach weight management from purely behavioural interventions to scientifically-backed pharmacotherapy. The real risk isn’t the medicine but it’s the mindset. The danger lies not in the molecules themselves, which are generally safe when prescribed appropriately, but in the assumption that medication alone can replace diet and movement. Patients may expect miraculous results without changing their habits, which can lead to disappointment, early discontinuation, or relapse.

Dr Khizer Hussain said that side effects are real, but manageable. He said that common side effects include nausea, vomiting, constipation, and in rare cases, pancreatitis or gall bladder issues. Most patients tolerate these well with gradual dose escalation. These medications suppress appetite, but they don’t teach portion control or emotional regulation around food. “We must prescribe responsibly, counsel realistically, and emphasize that these medicines are most effective when integrated into a structured, supervised weight management plan—not as stand-alone solutions,” said Dr Hussain.

Dr Mujeeb Afzal, Consultant Endocrinologist at Renova Bibi Cancer Hospital, Malakpet, said, “The medications are effective, but they must be used judiciously. As long as people continue using them, they typically lose weight. But once they stop, most regain the weight.

That’s the nature of obesity – it’s a chronic, relapsing condition. Lifestyle modifications like diet and exercise still remain the safest and most sustainable strategy. Of course, even that has limitations. Weight loss plateaus after 6 months to a year, and if people stop the lifestyle interventions, they often regain the weight.