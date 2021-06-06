Stop shooting from my shoulder, Harish tells Eatala

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao called upon the former Minister Eatala Rajender not to fire his guns over his shoulder.

Reacting to the comments made by Eatala on Friday that even Harish Rao had to face many insults, Harish said, "Eatala was free to quit the party if he so desires, but he has no business to fire his guns over my shoulder." He said he would continue to be in TRS and abide by what Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao instructs him.

KCR, he said, was not just Chief Minister to him, but also a father figure. He added that he has been a disciplined soldier of TRS since 2001 and would continue to do so. The comments made by Eatala, he said, were unwarranted and uncalled for.

Harish further said that Eatala was making a political mockery in Telangana. The former minister has been promoted and given big posts in the party as well as in the State cabinet. He said Rajendar was behaving 'like a monkey which destroys the entire forest'.