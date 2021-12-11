Strict Covid norms back at railway stations in Hyderabad

Secunderabad: With the threat of more Covid infections in coming up days, the Secunderabad Railway station and its subsidiary railway stations in the city have again started implementing Covid protocols strictly and as part of this, they have made wearing masks compulsory besides the thermal checking. Those found not wearing masks and not complying with Covid protocols will be penalised, said railway officials.

A railway official, speaking on the condition of anonymity said, "Slowly the frequency of trains is coming to pre-Covid times. Before Covid, 296 trains used to chug from station, while the number now stands at 280.

As a result, passenger rush has increased paving way for negligence by passengers to adhere to Covid protocols. During first and second waves, stringent action was taken against people for not following Covid norms. However, when the second wave subsided, people became a bit relaxed. But now in the wake of new variant, the Railways is back at imposing the guidelines strictly."

"Computerised temperature checking has been restored and wearing of masks has been made mandatory. We have also started penalising those not wearing masks. A total 8,082 passengers who violated Covid rules were fined from April to December 9. As railway stations are crowded places, it is the responsibility of rail users to follow all Covid rules and remain safe," he added.