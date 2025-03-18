Student Injured After Ceiling Collapse at Osmania University Hostel, Protests Erupt

A student at Osmania University was injured on Tuesday. The plaster from the ceiling of the Main Technology Hostel washroom collapsed. The incident happened in the morning. K Naveen, a final-year Food Technology student, got hurt on his back and head.

This caused protests on campus. Students gathered on the main road. They demanded better safety in the hostels. These protests happened after the administration banned campus protests.

Naveen received immediate treatment. He was given first aid and a TT injection. He said he was using the washroom when pieces of the ceiling fell. He managed to escape but some debris hit his back and head, causing pain and injury.

This was not the first incident. Last July, part of the ceiling in the boys' hostel collapsed because of rain. Luckily, no one was injured as it happened late at night. However, the students were still scared.

The hostel was built in the 1960s and houses 300 students, more than its capacity. Students complained about the lack of maintenance.