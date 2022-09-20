Student killed in road mishap at Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a degree student died in a road mishap at Rajendranagar on Monday morning.



The student identified as P Rohith, a resident of Kismatpur in Rajendranagar, was on his way to college at around 7.30 am on his scooter when an unidentified vehicle hit his scooter on the Budvel road.



"Rohith fell off his scooter and died on the spot," the Rajendranagar police said. A case was booked and investigation is on.