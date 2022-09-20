  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Student killed in road mishap at Rajendranagar

Representative image
x

Representative image

Highlights

In a shocking incident, a degree student died in a road mishap at Rajendranagar on Monday morning.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a degree student died in a road mishap at Rajendranagar on Monday morning.

The student identified as P Rohith, a resident of Kismatpur in Rajendranagar, was on his way to college at around 7.30 am on his scooter when an unidentified vehicle hit his scooter on the Budvel road.

"Rohith fell off his scooter and died on the spot," the Rajendranagar police said. A case was booked and investigation is on.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X