Students of MJCET coaching classes get selected as AEEs

Hyderabad: Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society conducted Special Coaching Classes for examinations conducted by the Government of Telangana for appointment as Assistant Executive Engineers in various Government Departments.

Eighteen students got selected and have been allotted to various government departments such as Roads & Buildings, Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, Rural Water Supply, Town & Country Planning, Mission Bhagiratha, Public Health etc. as Assistant Executive Engineers. One student from the same coaching facility got selected as a Deputy Director.