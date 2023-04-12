Students, unemployed don't trust TSPSC: BJP Task Force

Hyderabad: The State BJP on Tuesday appointed a task force on the leak of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question papers. The party received several complaints from students and unemployed.

The task force members said they will intensify their direct interactions with students and unemployed. To know the loss caused by the TSPSC paper leaks, they announced a WhatsApp number (8688821794) on which students can interact.

Addressing the media here, task force member Karuna Gopal Vartakavi said "Telangana Public Service Commission should be renamed, rechristened as 'Telangana Public 'Dis-ServiceCommission'. She said PSCs typically serve as 'beacon light of hope' to youth of the country, but in Telangana it's a different case; "it has become a source of pain, anguish and mistrust".

She said future of Telangana under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao regime is bleak and dark; future of youth is bleak and dark under the regime.

Party leader 'Telangana' Vittal accused the government of trying to divert the TSPSC question paper leak issue which affected 30 lakh unemployed youth by arresting State party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar for foisting false charges.

Former minister Marri Sashidhar Reddy asked KTR to institute an inquiry with a sitting judge if the government was sincere in instilling confidence among 30 lakh unemployed youth.

Responding to KTR's charges of an outsourcing employee Rajasekhar Reddy was a BJP activist, he asked when he got the TSPSC job? How a person associated with a political party has been taken into government service? He reiterated the party demand for an inquiry by a sitting judge, while questioning how a police officer facing a contempt of court case could head the SIT probing the TSPSC paper leak case?

Former IAS officer V Chandravadan said the task force had credible information that the TSPSC chairman and members have been functioning with no coordination.

He said the chairman completely failed in conducting the examinations; students were expressing doubts over evaluation of earlier exams

Former IPS officer Krishna Prasad said the task force decided to send reports on the 'injustice' caused to youth of Telangana to the President and State Governor. He said unemployed have expressed their distrust in TSPSC.

Hence the TSPSC board should be scrapped and a new board constituted, he said. "The unemployed suspect all earlier examination papers might have been leaked; behind every leak there is failure of IT".