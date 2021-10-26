Substance abuse cases spike on Hyderabad outskirts

Rajendranagar: The over-the-counter (OTC) sale of medicines and incidents of substance abuse have significantly increased in the Rajendranagar area, especially in Hassan Nagar and Suleman Nagar, considered densely populated slum areas on the city outskirts.



It is said that medicines like Zolfresh and Nitravet-10–both used for short-term treatment of insomnia--are freely accessible to anyone as sale of these drugs in pharmacies are common, especially in Hassan Nagar, Indra Nagar, Suleman Nagar and surrounding areas. Underage boys, as young as 12-14 years, are said to be using these medicines as an alternative to alcohol and capering around under the influence of addictives.

Mohd Anwar of Hassan Nagar said, "Medicines, like Zolfresh and Nitravet, that are supposed to be sold only after furnishing prescriptions, are freely accessible to anyone in these areas. Youngsters aged 14 years are seen tossing on roads intoxicated purportedly using banned substances, like marijuana, and medicines available. In some cases, youngsters use 4-10 tablets of Zolfresh at a time to make them completely junked-up."

Officials of the Drug Control Administration are fully aware that these areas are vulnerable points where cases like over-the-counter-sale and substance abuse are common. They carried out inspections two years back following reports of teenagers resorting to quarrels with local people under the influence of addictives freely accessible at local medical shops.

However, no such measures were seen during the last two years. The situation has limped back to the same position where it was in 2019. When contacted, Drug Inspector Laxmalla Raju said, "Over-the-counter sale of Zolfresh and Nitravet without prescription is prohibited. Pharmacists selling it without following prescribed rules will be booked under the relevant law. We are randomly conducting inspections and will continue them, besides booking cases, if anyone is found guilty."

Meanwhile, the medical experts warned overuse of these medicines citing serious health complication. Dr Shivaram Rao K, Consultant Neuro Physician, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad said, "Drugs like Zolfresh and Nitravet come under the category of benzodiazepines which are commonly used for insomnia and other sleep issues. Chronic usage or abuse of these drugs can lead to physical and psychosocial dependence which in turn impair their career, relations, physical and emotional health.

The issue of abuse of these drugs is not just in youngsters but also very common in the elderly who become very dependent upon them. The most common neurological symptoms that we see are dizziness, light-headedness, visual disturbances like blurring of vision, photophobia and double vision, unsteady walking, confusion and disorientation, rarely delusions, and hallucinations. Long-term effects of it can include rebound insomnia, nightmares, anxiety, panic attacks, agitated behaviour, poor memory, and depression. So, people abusing these drugs should be aware of these complications and parents should watch over these signs among teenagers''.