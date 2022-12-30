SUES installs solar panel to boost power generartion

Hyderabad: In a major initiative to significantly boost power generation and shift towards cleaner energy forms, the Sultan-ul-Uloom Educational Society has approved a project for installation of a 100 KWP Solar Photovoltaic Power projecton the roof top of Block 1 of Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology.

Pavanasuta Renewable Energy Private Limited is the partner for the project and implemented the project in a record time of 30 days. It was inaugurated by Mohammad Waliullah, Chairman, Sultan-ul-Uloom Educational Society, Jafar Javeed, Secretary and other board members. The project is worth Rs 60 lakh and is expected to generate about 1,44,000 units per year on average and the life of the panels is nearly 25 years and the payback period is of about four and half years to five years.