Super search engine Google team visits integrated police command centre

Hyderabad: To study the existing traffic management system and explore ways to enhance its operational efficiency by leveraging cutting-edge, a delegation from Google India visited the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) on Friday.

The visit comes in the backdrop of the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Google and the Telangana government to develop and implement technology-driven solutions across key sectors.

Hyderabad city Police Commissioner CV Anand, in his comprehensive presentation on ICCC’s functioning, showcased how real-time traffic management is executed through advanced surveillance, data analytics, and the integration of Google Maps data to identify congestion hotspots.

