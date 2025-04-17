Live
- Book on ‘sexual harassment at workplace’ released
- APATA submits proposals to ramp up infra at airports
- CM appeals to 16th FC for support to rebuild AP
- YSRCP leaders point out at TDP’s conspiracy to grab Mayor’s post
- Six persons arrested for involving in thefts
- ABCD Award for Vizianagaram police
- Home Minister distributes compensation cheques
- Top priority will be given to devotees to view Nijaroopa darshan: Minister
- Importance of stronger academia-industry collaboration emphasised
- Three arrested, ganja worth Rs 7.5L seized
Surekha directs babus to take up digitalisation works in temples
Hyderabad: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday directed the officials to take up digitalisation of the services in all the temples and also...
Hyderabad: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday directed the officials to take up digitalisation of the services in all the temples and also take up the process in a transparent manner in the temples that do not use technology.
The Minister inquired from the officials about the issues related to digitising the services in all the temples in the state during a review meeting with the officials at Secretariat on Wednesday. According to a press release issued here, there was a lengthy discussion on the long-pending issues in the Endowment Department. The Minister inquired from the officials about many key issues. She asked for details of the lands of the Endowment Department that were in legal disputes.
The top officials of the Endowment Department provided the details. She then ordered the officials to move forward towards resolving the issues in court cases and suggested that a meeting be held on this issue.