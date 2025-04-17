Surekha directs babus to take up digitalisation works in temples

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday directed the officials to take up digitalisation of the services in all the temples and also take up the process in a transparent manner in the temples that do not use technology.

The Minister inquired from the officials about the issues related to digitising the services in all the temples in the state during a review meeting with the officials at Secretariat on Wednesday. According to a press release issued here, there was a lengthy discussion on the long-pending issues in the Endowment Department. The Minister inquired from the officials about many key issues. She asked for details of the lands of the Endowment Department that were in legal disputes.

The top officials of the Endowment Department provided the details. She then ordered the officials to move forward towards resolving the issues in court cases and suggested that a meeting be held on this issue.